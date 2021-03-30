DNR seeking public comment on proposed waterfowl regulations

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for public input on a number of proposed changes to waterfowl hunting regulations.

The public can submit comments online through Sunday, April 11th.

Proposed changes include increasing the Canada goose bag limit to five birds per day for the entire season, extending legal shooting hours to sunset for the entire season, and allowing statewide over-water goose hunting during the early September season.

The DNR will discuss the proposals at a virtual town hall meeting on April 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public can join online.

VISIT THE DNR WATERFOWL MANAGEMENT PAGE FOR MORE INFO