DNR seeks input on potential waterfowl hunting changes

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is considering changes to the state’s waterfowl hunting regulations, but is first looking for input from the public.

An early teal season, allowing motorized decoys, eliminating the 4 p.m. early season closure, expanding trolling motor use, and increasing the Canada goose bag limit are all potential changes of which the DNR is currently seeking input.

A summary of those potential changes and a questionnaire is available on the DNR website through Monday, Jan 31.

“We are asking the people to engage with us early so we can use their input to help us narrow the list of potential changes,” said Steve Cordts, DNR Waterfowl Specialist. “Getting some feedback up front allows us to be responsive and fully consider the preferences expressed.”

The DNR will release its proposed regulation changes in March, the second step in the process. A virtual town hall meeting to discuss the proposed regulations, and take more public comments would be held at this phase.

The final regulation changes would factor in those public comments and could become effective as soon as next fall’s waterfowl season.

