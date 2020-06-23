DNR shortens camping reservation window

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is shortening the window to make advance reservations for camping and lodging.

The change, effective on July 1, 2020, allows customers to make reservations for campsites, cabins, yurts, tipis, and lodging facilities four months in advance. Previously, reservations could be made up to one year in advance.

The DNR says the change was made based on customer survey results, data analysis, and a desire to improve fairness and equity in the reservation process.

“DNR surveys indicated that most visitors plan their overnight visits to parks and recreation areas a few months before they go, and that many could not plan an entire year in advance,” says a news release from the agency.

The change had originally been planned for fall of 2020, but operational uncertainties and cleaning protocols due to COVID-19 made the earlier change necessary, according to the release.

Reservations made before July 1, 2020 will be honored, even if made for a date beyond the new 120 day window. Rebooking will only be allowed within the new reservation window.