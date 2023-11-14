DNR to host meeting on future risks of feral pigs and released mink

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting an online public meeting this evening on the future risks of feral pigs and farmed mink that have been let loose in the wild.

The meeting is from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will include a brief overview of agency roles and responsibilities, and a discussion of potential changes in state management.

Registration is not required, and participants will have an opportunity to share input. An online questionnaire and the meeting information can be found here.

