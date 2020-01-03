DNR to simplify spring turkey hunting licenses

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced they will simplify spring turkey hunting licensure in 2020.

Hunters using firearms this spring will no longer be restricted to a single permit area. With the exception of three major wildlife management areas, a spring turkey license will provide the opportunity to hunt all permit areas in the state.

Beginning March 1, all spring turkey hunters can purchase a license over-the-counter, and apply for permits for the three wildlife management areas, which will be drawn in a lottery.

DNR wildlife populations program manager Leslie McINenly credits the relaxed hunting regulations to the great success of turkey restoration.

Turkey season runs from April 15 to May 31. More information about turkey hunting in Minnesota can be found on the DNR website.