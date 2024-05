A new poll says that 51% of us think of our cars as part of the family. 22% say they have an emotional attachment, and 24% say they have fond memories of their current ride. But let’s be honest – part of it is probably the cost of getting a new whip. 80% plan to hang onto their car as long as possible because it will save them money in the long run, and 46% say they simply can’t afford a better ride right now.