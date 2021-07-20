Do You Have a Least Favorite Month? 72% of Us Do

Calendar Pages

Is there one month of the year you hate more than every other month? Most of us do have one, according to a recent poll. But July is NOT a very common answer. Only 3% of people said July is their least favorite month. That’s on par with most months. But four different months stood out. Our least favorite month of the year is JANUARY. 19% of people said it’s the worst, followed by February at 15%. And third on the list is NEXT month. 10% of adults say August sucks the most . . . maybe because it’s Back to School Month. December is fourth at 7%. So not everyone loves the holidays. And March is fifth with 4% of the vote.