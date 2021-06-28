Do You Need A “Sleep Divorce?”

More couples are looking for homes with his and hers bedrooms! Because they simply get better sleep when they’re alone!

Some experts call it a “sleep divorce” – and, according to the National Sleep Foundation, over 25% of married couples now sleep in separate beds. And the National Association of Home Builders says 60% of custom homes being built now have dual master bedrooms.

But sharing a bed hasn’t always been a “thing.” In the old days, it was considered healthier to sleep apart because of a partner’s foul smells! According to psychologist Dr. Wendy Troxel’s book “Sharing the Covers: Every Couple’s Guide to Better Sleep,” bad morning breath was once thought to be a source of disease! It wasn’t until the 1960s that people decided sleeping in separate beds was a sign of a loveless marriage!

But Dr. Troxel says a “sleep divorce” could be a smart move. That’s because men are more likely than women to have sleep disorders, including snoring and sleep apnea. And when you combine that with the fact that women tend to be lighter sleepers, Dr. Troxel says this means MARRIED women are – statistically – the most likely to suffer from insomnia! And studies show, when women are tired, they’re more likely to start arguments with their loved ones. So a sleep divorce might improve your sleep health and the health of your relationship!