Do You REALLY Need One of These Trendy New All-Body Deodorants?

If it seems like you can’t watch TV for more than 10 minutes without seeing a commercial for a deodorant to spray over every little nook and cranny of your body, you’re not wrong. There are at least half-a-dozen all-body deodorants being advertised that encourage consumers to use them from “head to toe,” “pits to bits,” or anywhere that smells. But dermatologists aren’t so sure it’s a good idea to be using these products all over your body.

The general consensus of dermatologists is that these products may be used to target any specific part of your body that smells – but shouldn’t just be used all over. A spokesperson for Proctor & Gamble says these deodorants are showing up on the market because people have been asking for them. They conducted a survey of 4000 people and found that 50-60% of people are concerned about groin odor, 20-30% have chest or under-boob odor, and 30-50% of people are self-conscious about foot odor.