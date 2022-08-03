Do You Wash Your New Clothes Before You Wear Them?

Here’s a good reason to wash your new clothes before wearing them: They might not be clean. A TikTok is circulating where an ex-retail employee shares that she and her co-workers would regularly wear the clothes in the store during their shift to act as free advertisements of the merchandise. At the end of the day, they’d take off the clothes, put a tag on them, and hang them back on the rack. So if you think your new clothes smell weird, it could be because the person who checked you out was sweating in that outfit all day earlier that week.

