Dodge County: Watch For Dangerous ‘Shake And Bake’ Meth Waste While Cleaning Roadsides

The Dodge County Sheriff sent out a warning for groups cleaning roadside ditches this spring.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says someone making meth may use the “shake and bake” method, which can’t result in dangerous roadside waste.

“If you should come across a capped soda or sports drink bottle that has an unusual looking substance inside, please be extremely cautious. Pop bottles with straws in the caps are also a sign.”



According to the sheriff’s office, the bottles are often discarded in road ditches after the desired meth product is obtained. If the bottles are opened, the Facebook post says, the bottle could explode when oxygen is introduced to the contents inside. “Serious injury or even death” could result, according to the sheriff’s post.

“Anyone finding such an item should contact law enforcement immediately,” says the post.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

