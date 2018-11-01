Does Your Work Give You Paid Time Off to Vote on Election Day?

Patagonia stores won’t be open on Nov. 6. Instead, a sign will hang from the front doors of the nationwide retailer, reading: “When the polls open, we close.”

The company, best known for its outdoor clothing and gear, will close all stores and its California headquarters on Election Day in an effort to give its employees ample time to get out and vote — with paid time off.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for our employees to get to the polls, and we’re sending a message to our customers and the public that there’s nothing more important,” says Maya Spencer, a Patagonia store manager in Boston. “Our store being open on Election Day is not more valuable than us allowing our employees to vote.”

More and more companies are giving their employees paid time off on Election Day so they can find the time to vote. This year, a record 44% of companies will grant paid time off for employees on Nov. 6, according to recent research from the Society of Human Resources Management. That’s a jump from 2016, when 37% of companies had the same practices, according to a separate report from the organization.

A growing movement from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies is encouraging other CEOs and executives to do the same. More than 300 companies have signed a pledge that they would give at least two hours of paid time off to all employees in an effort to give them adequate time to vote through a campaign spurred by , a project developed by the nonprofit .

So, to the companies that have not created a similar policy for its employees, Spencer asks: “How do you put a value on wanting someone to execute their civic right?”

