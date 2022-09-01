Dog dies after owner left it in vehicle, say charges

A Fairmont man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly left his dog in his vehicle, leading to the animal’s death.

Bruce Russell Grotte, 68, was charged with animal mistreatment-torture Thursday in Martin County Court.

A criminal complaint says a Fairmont veterinarian called police to report that Grotte had recently visited his clinic with a deceased dog. The vet told investigators Grotte had left his dog in his vehicle with all the windows rolled up and the dog died as a result.

Grotte allegedly admitted he had left the dog in the vehicle. He told police he had returned home from the dog park and later found the dog deceased after he remembered where he had left the animal.

Temperatures were in the mid to high 70’s on Aug 8, the day of the dog’s death.