Dog Groomer Pulls Gun on Couple for Picking Up Their Pet Late

The owner of a dog grooming business was arrested after police say she pulled a gun on a couple who were late picking up their pet.

Lisa Vickie Hull, 56, was arrested Friday for investigation of aggravated assault, threatening to use a gun in a fight, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon by a restricted person.

A man and woman went to Absolute Best Grooming, 656 E. 11400 South, to pick up their dog. Hull, the owner of the business, “was upset due to him picking up his dog after the business’ closing time,” a Salt Lake County Jail report states.

“Lisa yelled at him to leave the business and pulled out a handgun from a holster, which Lisa retrieved from the back area of the business, and pointed it at him,” the dog owner told police, according to the report.

When officers responded to the business, an employee told them that the dog owner “was respectful and apologized for being late to pick up his dog,” but that Hull “was agitated and went into the back of the business and (proceeded to) pull out a handgun from a holster, and wave it around and telling (the dog owner) to leave the business,” the report says.

Hull then told her employee that if police came, she would give them a .22-caliber handgun she had in her purse and not the gun she waved at the dog owner, the report states. Police say the employee also reported that the boss has been seen smoking marijuana in the back of the business.

Hull was arrested and police reported seizing a .22-caliber revolver from her purse. A police K-9 was then sent into the dog grooming business and found marijuana in a back room while officers found a .45-caliber revolver on a shelf, the report states.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook