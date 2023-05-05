River 105 River 105 Logo

Dog missing after Mankato home heavily damaged by fire

May 5, 2023 4:47AM CDT
Credit: Getty Images

A dog is missing after a Mankato home was heavily damaged by fire Thursday afternoon.

Mankato Public Safety responded to a report of a structure fire a 4:17 p.m. on the 1100 block of Lori Lane.  Upon arrival, crews found the house fully on fire and extinguished it.

Two dogs were rescued, but a third remains missing, according to a press release. No injuries were otherwise reported.

Damages are estimated at $320,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

