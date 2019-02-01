Dog Owner Cited After Leaving Pet Outside in Freezing Weather

A pet owner has been issued a citation for animal cruelty for leaving their dog chained up outside in this week’s bitterly cold weather.

The mercury was at around 9 below zero at around 2 p.m. Tuesday when Brooklyn Center police were called for an animal welfare check.

A community service officer arrived at the scene on the 5500 block of Camden Avenue and found the dog in a backyard kennel run.

Brooklyn Center PD told BMTN that “the dog was cold but generally appeared to be healthy,” though the Brooklyn Center City Attorney’s office told FOX 9 that vomit was found near the dog and there was little food and water in its shelter.

The dog was taken to the Pets Under Police Scrutiny center in Maple Grove, while the owner was issued the citation for Cruel Treatment to Animals.

A citation for Cruel Treatment to Animals in Brooklyn Center can land the recipient a fine of up to $1,000.

While we’re now through the worst of the Polar Vortex, pet owners were being advised this week not to leave their their pets exposed to the elements this week.

The City of Minneapolis, for example, noted that cats and dogs in particular are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia.

