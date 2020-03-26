Dog Sprains Tail From ‘Excessively Wagging’ It with Joy Over Family Being Home for Quarantine

As people across the globe continue to stay home and self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rolo the seven-year-old dachshund is suffering from extreme happiness.

Rolo’s owner, Emma Smith, shared on Twitter that her dog couldn’t contain how happy he was that everyone was stuck at home with him that his tail ended up paying the price.

“So my dog has been so happy that everyone is home for quarantine, that his tail has stopped working, so we went to the vet and the vet said ‘he had sprained his tail from excessively wagging it,’ ” Smith wrote on social media last week.

The following day, Smith gave her followers an update on Rolo’s tail on “the 2nd day” which included a video of his back end swaying back and forth as he played with a stuffed animal.

Smith shared that Rolo is “currently on pain relief and the vet said he should be healed within a week.”

“He is super happy and there is now movement from side to side but he is struggling to lift it up in the air,” she added.

Source: people.com