Dogs May Suffer Extreme Anxiety When Owners Return to Work Post-Quarantine

While isolated humans can’t wait until the end of work-from-home culture, canine experts say that lifting shelter-in-place restrictions could conversely cause “extreme separation anxiety” in the millions of dogs who’ve grown accustomed to their owners’ constant companionship during lockdown.

“With such an overload of quality time with their families, dogs are building up a huge reservoir of over-dependency,” animal psychology expert Roger Mugford tells the Times. Mugford, who’s known for training Queen Elizabeth’s corgis, added that the pampered pooches could “suffer when mums and dads suddenly return to work and the children go back to school.”

Dr. Karen Sueda, a veterinary behaviorist, added in a statement to Insider: “Dogs thrive on consistency and predictability, as we all do, so any time there’s an abrupt change, it can cause stress.”

The mental whiplash could cause formerly doted-upon doggies to engage in a range of erratic behaviors, including defecating, urinating, howling, chewing or trying to escape, reported the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

While there is no remedy for canine conniptions, dog experts do advise acclimating pooches to separation prior to the end of lockdown, à la conditioning applied by famed researcher Ivan Pavlov.

“Allow your pet to have some alone time,” says Sueda. “You have your space, and they have theirs.” For those who live in cramped quarters with their canine companions, the ASPCA prescribes training your dog to perform out-of-sight “stays” by an inside door in the home, such as the bathroom.

Separation anxiety specialist Malena DeMartini-Price told Insider: “It’s a gradual process of using small absences that start to teach the dog that absences are safe.” Still, abandoning one’s fur babies for even short periods could prove a tall order for the millions who are relying on — and even buying — dogs to keep themselves sane during lockdown. Especially when Fluffy’s so happy to see their master that he sprain his tail from wagging it so much.

