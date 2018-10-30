DOGS: Try Not to Cry While Watching the Trailer for Netflix’s New Documentary Series [VIDEO]

Netflix just dropped a trailer to announce that its upcoming six-part documentary series, Dogs, will be dropping on November 16th. And yeah, you’re going to cry.

According to a press release, the show will track six incredible stories from across the globe — including Syria, Japan, Costa Rica, Italy, and the United States. Each of the six entries is unique, both for the particular story that the filmmakers chose to highlight and for the filmmakers themselves. Every episode is directed by a different documentarian.

As for the individual stories Dogs will be highlighting, they range far and wide. The first episode, “The Kid with a Dog,” highlights the ins and outs of pairing children with disabilities with service dogs, while another, “Bravo, Zeus,” follows Syrian refugee Ayham’s efforts to save his dog and bring him to his new home in Germany.

