DoJ Planning To Appeal Mask Ruling, As Long As CDC Green Lights Move

(Washington, DC) — The Justice Department says it will appeal the ruling which lifted the federal mask mandate. However, DOJ spokesman Anthony Coley the DoJ says it will only appeal if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines the mandate “remains necessary for the public’s health.” This comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down the mask mandate for airlines, trains, subways, and buses.

Full Statement:

The Department of Justice and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) disagree with the district court’s decision and will appeal, subject to CDC’s conclusion that the order remains necessary for public health. The Department continues to believe that the order requiring masking in the transportation corridor is a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health. That is an important authority the Department will continue to work to preserve.

On April 13, 2022, before the district court’s decision, CDC explained that the order would remain in effect while it assessed current public health conditions, and that the Transportation Security Administration would extend its directive implementing the order until May 3 to facilitate CDC’s assessment.

If CDC concludes that a mandatory order remains necessary for the public’s health after that assessment, the Department of Justice will appeal the district court’s decision