Domestic assault suspect arrested after barricading himself inside apartment

A domestic assault suspect is behind bars after barricading himself inside of an apartment yesterday.

Mankato police responded just before 7 a.m. to a report of a domestic assault on Patriot Dr. The male suspect also had a felony warrant for his arrest.

When officers arrived, they could hear noises inside the apartment, but no one answered. The woman who had called 911 had escaped and was no longer on the scene. A search warrant was obtained, but the suspect was not answering phone calls or the door. When police tried a key, they learned the suspect was holding the door shut and had barricaded himself behind several items.

Police say the suspect refused to cooperate when officers spoke with him and contacted other people to come to his aid. He eventually exited the apartment and was taken into custody on potential charges of felony domestic assault and 5th-degree drug possession.

Another man who showed up to help him was also arrested after allegedly assaulting a deputy.