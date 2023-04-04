Donald Trump arraigned on 34 felony counts

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. That’s according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter. The plea came during a brief arraignment Tuesday in a lower Manhattan courtroom as Trump faced a grand jury indictment arising from a hush money payment to a porn actor during Trump’s 2016 campaign. The two officials who confirmed the plea spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because prosecutors have not yet released the indictment publicly.