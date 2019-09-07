Donation will help upgrade Sibley County Sheriff’s equipment

(Gaylord, MN) – The Sibley County Sheriff’s office will see some upgrades after an area business donated thousands to the department.

Alliance Pipeline, which operates in the western portion of Sibley County – near Winthrop and Gibbon – recently presented the sheriff’s department with a $5,000 donation.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says the funds will be used to equip its fleet of 16 squad cars with new medical equipment bags and supplies.

