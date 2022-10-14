Donations being accepted for next week’s Bundle Me Warm program

The Salvation Army is taking donations of warm winter-wear items as it gears up for Bundle Me Warm.

The event will be held at the Youth Center on South Riverfront Drive on Wednesday, October 19, and Thursday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The program has no financial or residential restrictions, but participants will need to show ID and have a list of family members not present.

Winter-wear donations will be accepted at the Family Thrift Store located at 201 Star St.