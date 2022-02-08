Don’t Share Football Snacks With Your Dog!

Watching football and eating snacks go hand in hand…

Just don't let those snacks go from your hand – to your dog’s mouth! Here are the football snacks that are toxic to dogs:

Onions are extremely poisonous to dogs… and frying them makes it worse. Onions contain thiosulphate which is toxic to cats and dogs. It causes red blood cells circulating through your pet's body to burst… and the fried outside of an onion ring is will give them diarrhea.

Also, be careful with the guacamole! Avocado contains a compound called persin, which is extremely toxic to birds and rabbits. It may not kill your dog – but he will get an upset stomach. Plus, guacamole usually contains onion – which we just talked about as being very dangerous for dogs – and tomato. The tomato flesh is okay for dogs – but if they get any part of the greenery, it contains solanine, which IS toxic. That’s important to know, too, if you have tomatoes in your garden.

If you’re having guests over, don't serve anything with a toothpick sticking out – like mini-meatballs. Ingesting a toothpick can cause choking or fatal damage to the GI tract.

Also, keep the mixed nuts off the coffee table. Macadamia nuts and walnuts can cause vomiting, paralysis and death.

And the game-day staple, chicken wings, can be dangerous. Chicken wings are a major choking hazards for dogs because of the small bones. The bones can also splinter inside your dog's GI tract, which can cause serious punctures and tears.