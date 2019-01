Doritos offers a new twist on its iconic nacho cheese flavor with the launch of new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho.

The new flavor mashup offers a combination of the popular hot and spicy flavor of flamin’ hot and the brand’s original nacho cheese flavor.

Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho can be found at retailers nationwide in 9.75-oz. bags for a suggested price of $4.29 and 3.125-oz. bags for a suggested price of $1.89.

