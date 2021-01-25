Downtown snow emergency in Mankato Monday night

A downtown snow emergency will begin in Mankato at 10 p.m. Monday night due to heavy snowfall over the weekend.

The snow emergency will expire at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The downtown snow emergency corridor includes:

Madison Avenue to Plum Street; 100 block of east and west sides of Riverfront Drive from Madison Avenue to Plum Street;

Main to Liberty streets from South Riverfront Drive to South Broad Street (does not include South Broad Street),

and South Front Street from East Liberty to Marshall streets; and 100 block of east and west Liberty street

The goal during the downtown snow emergency is to completely clear snow off all downtown streets.

Temporary parking is available downtown at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps during snow emergencies. Parking is also allowed in yards during a snow emergency.

LEARN MORE ABOUT MANKATO’S SNOW AND ICE REMOVAL OPERATIONS