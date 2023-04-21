Dowtown hobby store burglarized, damaged

Mankato police are investigating after a downtown gaming store was ransacked and burglarized early Tuesday morning.

Police received a report at 8:08 a.m. on April 18 that Atlantis Hobby at 903 S Front St in Mankato had been burglarized at around 1:45 a.m.

Police say the owner arrived at work to find someone had broken into his business and stolen memorabilia and cards, leaving damages.

The store is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or the return of inventory.

Police don’t yet have a suspect, and the investigation is active.