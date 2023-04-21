River 105 River 105 Logo

Dowtown hobby store burglarized, damaged

April 21, 2023 11:04AM CDT
Atlantis Hobby was burglarized overnight Monday

Mankato police are investigating after a downtown gaming store was ransacked and burglarized early Tuesday morning.

Police received a report at 8:08 a.m. on April 18 that Atlantis Hobby at 903 S Front St in Mankato had been burglarized at around 1:45 a.m.

Atlantis Hobby was burglarized early Tuesday morning.

Police say the owner arrived at work to find someone had broken into his business and stolen memorabilia and cards, leaving damages.

The store is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or the return of inventory.

Police don’t yet have a suspect, and the investigation is active.

 

