Dozens Of Dangerous Rail Crossings Will Be Eliminated With $570 Million In Grants

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Biden administration is handing out more than $570 million in grants to help eliminate railroad crossings in 32 states just as the industry is increasingly relying on longer and longer trains to cut costs.

The grants announced Monday will help eliminate more than three dozen crossings that delay traffic and sometimes keep first responders from where help is desperately needed.

There have been examples of ambulance delay resulting in a death and homes burning down while firefighters wait at a blocked crossing.

In addition, roughly 2,000 collisions are reported at railroad crossings every year.

Nearly 250 deaths were recorded last year in those car-train crashes.