DPS: Mankato Police had highest blood-alcohol content arrest in state during extra patrol period

Mankato police arrested a person who had the highest blood-alcohol content during the state’s extra summer patrol push.

The person arrested had a .36 blood-alcohol content, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. That’s more than four times the legal limit for drivers in Minnesota.

DPS says DWI arrests increased by more than ten percent statewide compared to last summer. Deputies, officers, and troopers arrested 1,265 drivers for impaired driving between Aug 19 through Sept 5. There were 1,145 DWI arrests during the same period in 2021.

Other notable DWI arrests included a motorcyclist in Renville County. Sheriff’s deputies say the rider kept tipping the motorcycle over and riding in the wrong lane of the traffic. The motorcyclist had a .23 blood-alcohol content, according to the DPS news release.

In Minnesota, DWI offenders lose their license for up to a year and incur thousands of dollars in financial costs, along with possible jail time.