Dr. Pepper Has a New Dark Berry Flavor for a Limited Time

There’s a new soda in town, and it’s a fruity twist on a familiar favorite.

Unlike some other beverage brands, Dr. Pepper has always kept things pretty classic—only shaking things up by adding cherry and vanilla as permanent flavors over the years. Now, all that is changing, as the brand releases its newest iteration: Dr. Pepper Dark Berry—the first new flavor to launch nationally in the past five years.

Bringing out Dr. Pepper’s “dark side” by highlighting blackberry, black currant and black cherry flavors, the new drink puts a subtle, fruity twist on the original soda, which already boasts a blend of 23 flavors.

Dr. Pepper Dark Berry will be available nationwide starting May 1, so be sure to check the shelves of your local grocery store in the coming weeks. A 12-pack of cans will cost around $5.29, while a 20 oz. bottle will set you back approximately $1.99. The new beverage will only be available for a limited time, so you’ll have to act fast and stock up.

