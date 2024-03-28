Driver accused of fleeing police, creek crash charged

The driver accused of fleeing police before crashing into a creek has been charged.

Glennel Steveone Powell, 38, faces one felony count of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, misdemeanor counts of DWI, no proof of insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, and driving after revocation in Blue Earth County Court.

Powell was pulled over by a Mankato police officer on March 23 for expired tabs.

A criminal complaint says Powell rolled his window down a couple of inches and the officer saw him bring both of his hands to his mouth as he appeared to ingest something. The officer noted Powell’s hands were twitching involuntarily, his body was shaking, his head was moving side-to-side and up and down, and his hands were moving furtively through his vehicle.

Before Powell could be identified, he allegedly screamed, “F*CK!” and drove away from the stop at high speeds. Police say Powell crashed into the median and drove more than 80 mph before crashing the vehicle into the creek pool.

The complaint says Powell stuck his hands out of the window after the crash and complied with the officer’s commands. Police say he was sweating profusely, and drowsy, and his speech was mumbled.

“Due to the nature of the crash and suspected head injury, a standard field sobriety test was not completed,” reads the complaint. Court documents say Powell refused a blood or urine test despite knowing it would be an additional crime.