Driver airlifted after car vs tree crash at Sanborn park

A driver was airlifted Friday after a car vs tree crash at a Sanborn park Friday

The Redwood Falls Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the crash at Soldiers and Sailors Park at about 6:30 p.m.

A press release says the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Dennis Lee Frank, was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with believed serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol is believed to be involved, and DWI charges could be pending, but the incident is still under investigation.