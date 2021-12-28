Driver airlifted after Christmas Eve crash south of Gaylord

Police say the driver in a single-vehicle crash south of Gaylord on Christmas Eve was airlifted for medical treatment.

The crash happened near the intersection of 491st Ave and 330th St at about 5:24 p.m.

A Monte Carlo was eastbound on 330th St when the 41-year-old male driver went off a curve in the roadway and rolled the car, according to a press release from the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, who was wearing his seat belt, was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, according to the release. Police did not identify the injured man.