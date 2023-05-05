Driver airlifted after rural Nicollet County rollover that shut down roadway

A driver was airlifted with injuries after a single-vehicle rollover in rural Nicollet County Friday afternoon.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash just after 3:30 p.m. on Co Rd 15, just west of Co Rd 63.

Deputies found the vehicle occupied by Jay Hanson, 52, of rural St. Peter.

The St. Peter Fire Department was called to the scene to extricate Hanson from the vehicle. Hanson was airlifted from the scene to be treated for his injuries.

A press release says Co Rd 15 was closed for a short time during the incident to land the helicopter.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.