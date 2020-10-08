Driver airlifted following crash north of Montgomery

(Le Center, MN) – A Heidelberg man was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital following a crash north of Montgomery Tuesday evening.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff says Chad Parker, 34, was transported by helicopter to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened at 5:37 p.m. at the intersection of 320th St and 181st Ave.

Parker was driving west on 320th St, when he slowed to make a left-hand turn into a business parking lot. According to the sheriff’s release, that’s when his vehicle was struck by an eastbound Ford Econoline van, driven by 51-year-old Christopher Heyda of New Prague.

Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch of 320th St; the Malibu overturned.

Heyda was transported to Mayo Clinic New Prague with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

The sheriff says both drivers were wearing seat belts, and impairment was not a factor in the crash.