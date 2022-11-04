Driver arrested after chase in Redwood County

A driver was arrested after a chase with law enforcement in Redwood County Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a stolen vehicle just before 10 p.m. near the 39000 block of CSAH 24.

Police say the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and ended up driving through a field where it became stuck. The driver then fled on foot into the field, according to a press release.

The adult male suspect was located and taken into custody after a search of the field.