Driver arrested after high-speed pursuit that went through cornfield

A driver was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon.

The pursuit began north of Eagle Lake at about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Co Rd 26 and Co 27.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, Lee Wayne Young Sr, 38, had a warrant for stalking and fled in his pickup.

The pursuit reached speeds around 100 mph as it traveled roads in northeastern Blue Earth County. Police say Young Sr drove through a cornfield in Le Sueur County near the Mankato Airport before his pickup was boxed in and forced to stop by Eagle Lake police and Blue Earth County deputies.

Young Sr was the only occupant in the truck. No one was injured during the pursuit, but one squad car sustained minor damage.

He remains in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail and will appear in court on his arrest warrant and charges related to the pursuit.

Young Sr was accused of violating a harassment restraining order last week when he allegedly called a woman six times within one hour. He was apprehended hours later, but tried to run from officers and resisted arrest, according to a criminal complaint. Police say he was placed in a detox facility in the northwest metro area on July 28, but absconded the following day. He was charged with felony counts of stalking, harassment, and violating a no-contact order.

Young Sr. is facing numerous charges in at least six pending cases in Blue Earth County, which includes charges of felony domestic assault.

Young Sr is the father of Lee Wayne Young Jr, the teen convicted of raping and murdering a toddler in April 2021. Young Jr was sentenced last week to life in prison.