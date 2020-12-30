Driver arrested after pursuit in Nicollet County

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is behind bars after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning.

A news release says the incident began at 8:10 a.m. just outside of North Mankato when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that had been previously reported stolen.

The vehicle fled, according to the release, and a pursuit ensued.

Police say the pursuit was safely terminated after a sheriff’s deputy initiated a PIT maneuver. A PIT maneuver is a tactic used to force a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways and stop abruptly.

The driver fled the scene on foot, but was apprehended by a North Mankato police officer and booked in the Nicollet County Jail, according to the release.