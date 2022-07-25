Driver arrested for DWI following Mankato roundabout crash

Police say a driver who crashed in a Mankato roundabout Sunday night was intoxicated.

The crash happened at about 8:45 p.m. at the Madison Ave/Haefner Dr roundabout.

Police say a pickup truck drove straight through the roundabout, crossing into oncoming traffic, and struck a light pole.

The driver was arrested for drunk driving but was taken to detox.

A dog was also in the vehicle. Police say the animal was taken to the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society (BENCHS).

The driver was identified by police as Daniel J. Parson. Police didn’t have Parson’s exact date of birth, but say he was born in 1980.