Driver, child, identified in fatal accident near Wabasso

The driver and the victim in a fatal accident near Wabasso Friday evening have been identified.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office identified the boy killed as 1-year-old Braxton William Welch. The driver was identified as Jacob Urile Welch, 31.

No charges are pending against the driver, according to a news release.

The RCSO responded to an accident involving a child near the intersection of County Highway 6 and Jade Ave just before 6 p.m. Friday evening. Braxton Welch later succumbed to his injuries.