Driver, children hospitalized following Henderson crash

A woman and two children were hospitalized following a crash in Henderson Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says the crash happened at 2:35 p.m. when a Jeep, eastbound on Highway 19, and a Subaru, southbound on N 5th St collided in the intersection.

The Jeep driver, Lacy Lee Kieffer of Webster, was transported to the New Prague hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two passengers in the Jeep, both girls, ages 11 and six, were also hospitalized, although the crash report indicates they weren’t injured.

The Subaru driver was identified as Jayne Marie Ahrens, 63, of Shakopee. Ahrens wasn’t injured, according to the crash report.