Driver cited after 2 pickups crash in rural Elmore

A driver was cited after two pickups crashed near Elmore Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened at about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 30th St and 370th Ave.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says Nicholas Andrew Uecker, 40, of Elmore, was northbound on 370th in a Chevy Silverado, when he disregarded a yield sign and struck Johnson’s GMC Sierra, which was eastbound on 30th St. Eastbound and westbound 30th St have no traffic controls.

Uecker was cited for failure to yield at a sign, driving after revocation, and reckless driving.

Johnson and Uecker were both treated for suspected minor injuries and released from the scene by United Health District Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.