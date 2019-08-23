Driver cited for rollover crash at Hoffman & Victory

(Mankato, MN) – Police say a juvenile was treated for injuries at the scene of a crash in Mankato just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

The collision happened at the intersection of Hoffmann Road and Victory Drive when 56-year-old Sheryl Perron of Stillwater, failed to stop for a red light as she traveled south on Victory. Her vehicle collided with an eastbound 2018 Honda on Hoffman. The Honda was driven by Michelle Hruby, 47, of Mankato.

Hruby’s vehicle rolled over on its roof in the intersection. A juvenile passenger was treated for injuries at the scene.

Perron was cited for failing to stop at a stoplight.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)