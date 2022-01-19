Driver failed to clean off frosty windshield before striking North Mankato squad

A driver failed to clean off their frosty windshield before striking a North Mankato squad car, police say.

Pictures of the crash were posted on North Mankato’s Facebook page Wednesday. The post didn’t specify where the crash occurred, but sources tell SMN it was at or near the Commerce Dr Kwik Trip before 8 a.m.

One of the photos shows a vehicle with heavy frost across the windshield, including the driver’s area. A second photo shows the damages to the police car, which appears to have a dent in the passenger side front bumper, as well as damage to the front grill guard. Debris is laying on the ground between the two vehicles.

“North Mankato Police would like to remind motorists to make sure their vision is not impaired by ice, snow, or other debris,” the post says. “The last thing anyone wants to do is get into an accident…especially with a police car.”

Police didn’t say whether the driver would be charged.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.