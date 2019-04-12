Driver Going Nearly 100 Mph While Using FaceTime Was MSU Mankato Student

Authorities say a Minnesota teen was video chatting on her cellphone and driving nearly 100 mph when a state trooper pulled her over on a busy highway near St. Peter.

The Star Tribune reports that 18-year-old Theresa Redenius, of Lakeville, is charged with careless driving. The trooper says he could see Redenius was “still on active FaceTime video chat” while driving on state Highway 169 Saturday afternoon.

Redenius’ Facebook page identifies her as a student at Minnesota State University Mankato

Redenius told the newspaper that she did not realize how fast she was going but said she used the phone correctly and had both hands on the wheel.

A bill requiring motorists to use hands-free devices when talking on the phone won final approval from the Minnesota Senate Thursday and now goes to the bill to the governor for his signature.

