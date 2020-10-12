Driver hospitalized after crashing into power pole south of Green Isle

(Gaylord, MN) – A driver was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash south of Green Isle Sunday.

Sibley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at 371st Ave and Highway 25 at approximately 9 a.m.

Jacob Anderson, 19, of Belle Plaine, had been traveling south on 371st when he failed to slow down for a curve, according to the sheriff’s press release.

Anderson went into the ditch west of 371st, where his car struck a power pole. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.