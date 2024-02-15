Driver hospitalized at North Memorial following Gaylord crash

The driver of an SUV that crashed in Gaylord Tuesday night was hospitalized at a Twin Cities area facility.

Craig Allen Zajicek, 61, of Glencoe, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says Zajicek was eastbound on Highway 5 just before 8 p.m. when his Chevy Equinox left the roadway, struck two street signs, a light pole, and crashed into a building on the northeast corner of Highway 5 and 4th St.

Roads were dry at the time of the crash, according to the report. The state patrol says alcohol was not a factor.

Zajicek was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.