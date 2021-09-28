Driver hospitalized following single-vehicle crash in Sibley County

One person was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon between Gaylord and New Sweden.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded at 1:15 p.m. to the crash on Highway 22 at 340th St in Sibley Township.

The driver, 79-year-old Alfred Holmbeck of Gaylord, was transported by ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

His passenger, Judith Holmbeck, 79, was treated on the scene and released.

The vehicle was towed from the crash location, according to a media release.