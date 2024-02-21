Driver hurt in Fairmont crash

One person was hurt when two cars collided in Fairmont Tuesday afternoon.

The state patrol says a Chevy Camaro that was southbound on Highway 15 was attempting to make a left turn onto Blue Earth Ave when it collided with a northbound Toyota Prius in the intersection.

The Camaro driver, 68-year-old Jeffrey Alan Heupel of Fairmont, was transported to Fairmont Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The Prius driver, Scott Lynn Tow, 70, of Fairmont, wasn’t injured.

The crash time is listed as 3:04 p.m.

Fairmont Fire & Ambulance assisted at the scene.