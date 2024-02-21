Driver hurt in Fairmont crash
February 21, 2024 10:26AM CST
One person was hurt when two cars collided in Fairmont Tuesday afternoon.
The state patrol says a Chevy Camaro that was southbound on Highway 15 was attempting to make a left turn onto Blue Earth Ave when it collided with a northbound Toyota Prius in the intersection.
The Camaro driver, 68-year-old Jeffrey Alan Heupel of Fairmont, was transported to Fairmont Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The Prius driver, Scott Lynn Tow, 70, of Fairmont, wasn’t injured.
The crash time is listed as 3:04 p.m.
Fairmont Fire & Ambulance assisted at the scene.